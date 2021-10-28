Global Foam Tray Market Value Projected to Expand by 2028 | Winpak, Novipax, Pactiv, Groupe Guillin, Anchor Packaging, Coopbox Group, Coveris, Dart Container, D&W Fine Pack, Ecopax, Genpak, Placon, Sirap Group
This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Tray in global, including the following market information:
Global Foam Tray Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Foam Tray Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Foam Tray companies in 2020 (%)
The global Foam Tray market was valued at 2583.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2947.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Foam Tray manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Foam Tray Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Foam Tray Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Polystyrene Foam Tray
Polyethylene Foam Tray
Polypropylene Foam Tray
Global Foam Tray Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Foam Tray Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Food Packaging
Industrial Packaging
Medicine Packaging
Global Foam Tray Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Foam Tray Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Foam Tray revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Foam Tray revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Foam Tray sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Foam Tray sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Winpak
Novipax
Pactiv
Groupe Guillin
Anchor Packaging
Coopbox Group
Coveris
Dart Container
D&W Fine Pack
Ecopax
Genpak
Placon
Sirap Group
