Global Gaming Peripherals Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2021| Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz, ROCCAT, QPAD, Thrustmaster, HyperX, Tt eSPORTS, Cooler Master, ZOWIE, Sharkoon, Trust, Microsoft
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gaming Peripherals in Global, including the following market information:
Global Gaming Peripherals Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Gaming Peripherals market was valued at 3123.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3835.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Gaming Peripherals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gaming Peripherals Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Gaming Peripherals Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Gaming Mouse
Gaming Keyboards
Headset
Controllers
Others
China Gaming Peripherals Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Gaming Peripherals Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Personal
Commercial
Global Gaming Peripherals Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Gaming Peripherals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Gaming Peripherals Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Gaming Peripherals Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Razer
Logitech G (ASTRO)
Turtle Beach
Corsair
Sennheiser
Plantronics
SteelSeries
Mad Catz
ROCCAT
QPAD
Thrustmaster
HyperX
Tt eSPORTS
Cooler Master
ZOWIE
Sharkoon
Trust
Microsoft
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Gaming Peripherals Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
