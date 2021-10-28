Global Glass Recycling Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028| Strategic Materials, Ardagh, Momentum Recycling, Heritage Glass, Shanghai Yanlongji, The Glass Recycling Company, Spring Pool, Pace Glass, Vitro Minerals, Marco Abrasives, Rumpke, Binder+Co, Owens Corning, Trim, Vetropack Holding, Sesotec
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Recycling in Global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Recycling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Glass Recycling market was valued at 3100.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4004.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Glass Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Recycling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Glass Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Container Glass
Construction Glass
Other
China Glass Recycling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Glass Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Alcohol
Food and Beverages
Construction
Others
Global Glass Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Glass Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glass Recycling Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glass Recycling Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Strategic Materials
Ardagh
Momentum Recycling
Heritage Glass
Shanghai Yanlongji
The Glass Recycling Company
Spring Pool
Pace Glass
Vitro Minerals
Marco Abrasives
Rumpke
Binder+Co
Owens Corning
Trim
Vetropack Holding
Sesotec
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Glass Recycling Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Glass Recycling Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Glass Recycling Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Glass Recycling Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Glass Recycling in Global Market
Table 5. Top Glass Recycling Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Glass Recycling Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Glass Recycling Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Glass Recycling Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Glass Recycling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Recycling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Glass Recycling Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Glass Recycling Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Glass Recycling Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Glass Recycling Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Glass Recycling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Glass Recycling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Glass Recycling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
