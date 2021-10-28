Global Heat Transfer Film Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2028| Stahls? Inc, Chemica, Dae Ha, Innovia Films Limited, Avery Dennison Corp, Siser Srl, Hexis Corporation, Poli-Tape Group, Hanse Corporation, MINSEO, Unimark Heat Transfer, SEF Textile, Advanced Display Materials, Neenah, Sappi Group Corporation, Hansol Corporation, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, RTape Corp, Decoral System, Cumption Corporation, Liyang Corporation, Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Corporation, Xuetai Corporation
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Transfer Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Transfer Film Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Heat Transfer Film Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Sq.m)
Global top five Heat Transfer Film companies in 2020 (%)
The global Heat Transfer Film market was valued at 2733.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3248.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Heat Transfer Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Transfer Film Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sq.m)
Global Heat Transfer Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Heat Transfer Vinyl
Heat Transfer Plastic Film
Heat Transfer Paper
Global Heat Transfer Film Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sq.m)
Global Heat Transfer Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Textile Industry
Construction Industry
Furniture/Wooden Industry
Consumer Goods Packaging
Others
Global Heat Transfer Film Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sq.m)
Global Heat Transfer Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Transfer Film revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Transfer Film revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Heat Transfer Film sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Sq.m)
Key companies Heat Transfer Film sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stahls Inc
Chemica
Dae Ha
Innovia Films Limited
Avery Dennison Corp
Siser Srl
Hexis Corporation
Poli-Tape Group
Hanse Corporation
MINSEO
Unimark Heat Transfer
SEF Textile
Advanced Display Materials
Neenah
Sappi Group Corporation
Hansol Corporation
Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech
RTape Corp
Decoral System
Cumption Corporation
Liyang Corporation
Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Corporation
Xuetai Corporation
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Heat Transfer Film Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Heat Transfer Film Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Heat Transfer Film Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Heat Transfer Film Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Heat Transfer Film Industry Value Chain
10.2 Heat Transfer Film Upstream Market
10.3 Heat Transfer Film Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Heat Transfer Film Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Heat Transfer Film in Global Market
Table 2. Top Heat Transfer Film Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Heat Transfer Film Sales by Companies, (M Sq.m), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Heat Transfer Film Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Heat Transfer Film Price (2016-2021) & (US$/M Sq.m)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Heat Transfer Film Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Heat Transfer Film Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Transfer Film Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Heat Transfer Film Sales (M Sq.m), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Heat Transfer Film Sales (M Sq.m), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Heat Transfer Film Sales (M Sq.m), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Heat Transfer Film Sales (M Sq.m), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Heat Transfer Film Sales (M Sq.m), 2016-2021 continued…
