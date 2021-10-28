Global Hydrocarbon Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2021–2028| Total S.A., ExxonMobil, Shell, DowDuPont, Sinopec, Chevron, BP, Reliance Industries, Sasol Solvents, Engen Petroleum, Lyondellbasell Industries, Formosa Petrochemical Corporation
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrocarbon in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrocarbon Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Hydrocarbon Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Hydrocarbon companies in 2020 (%)
The global Hydrocarbon market was valued at 282730 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 374410 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Hydrocarbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrocarbon Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrocarbon Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Aliphatic
Aromatic
Global Hydrocarbon Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrocarbon Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Energy
Industrial
Mobility
Global Hydrocarbon Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrocarbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrocarbon revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrocarbon revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Hydrocarbon sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Hydrocarbon sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Total S.A.
ExxonMobil
Shell
DowDuPont
Sinopec
Chevron
BP
Reliance Industries
Sasol Solvents
Engen Petroleum
Lyondellbasell Industries
Formosa Petrochemical Corporation
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Hydrocarbon Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Hydrocarbon Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Hydrocarbon Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Hydrocarbon Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Hydrocarbon Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Hydrocarbon Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Hydrocarbon Industry Value Chain
10.2 Hydrocarbon Upstream Market
10.3 Hydrocarbon Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Hydrocarbon Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Hydrocarbon in Global Market
Table 2. Top Hydrocarbon Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Hydrocarbon Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Hydrocarbon Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Hydrocarbon Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Hydrocarbon Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Hydrocarbon Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Hydrocarbon Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Hydrocarbon Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrocarbon Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Hydrocarbon Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Hydrocarbon Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Hydrocarbon Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Hydrocarbon Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Hydrocarbon Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Hydrocarbon Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Hydrocarbon Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Hydrocarbon Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Hydrocarbon Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Hydrocarbon Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Hydrocarbon Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Hydrocarbon Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Hydrocarbon Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Hydrocarbon Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
