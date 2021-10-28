Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating (DLC) Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2021 – 2028| Oerlikon Balzers, IHI Group, CemeCon, Morgan Advanced Materials, Miba Group (Teer Coatings), Acree Technologies, IBC Coatings Technologies, Techmetals, Calico Coatings, Stararc Coating, Creating Nano Technologies

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market was valued at 1525.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1886.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

PVD

PECVD

Others

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automobile Components

Tooling Components

Other

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI Group

CemeCon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Miba Group (Teer Coatings)

Acree Technologies

IBC Coatings Technologies

Techmetals

Calico Coatings

Stararc Coating

Creating Nano Technologies

</s

