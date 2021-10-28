Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating (DLC) Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2021 – 2028| Oerlikon Balzers, IHI Group, CemeCon, Morgan Advanced Materials, Miba Group (Teer Coatings), Acree Technologies, IBC Coatings Technologies, Techmetals, Calico Coatings, Stararc Coating, Creating Nano Technologies
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market was valued at 1525.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1886.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
PVD
PECVD
Others
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automobile Components
Tooling Components
Other
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Oerlikon Balzers
IHI Group
CemeCon
Morgan Advanced Materials
Miba Group (Teer Coatings)
Acree Technologies
IBC Coatings Technologies
Techmetals
Calico Coatings
Stararc Coating
Creating Nano Technologies
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Industry Value Chain
10.2 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Upstream Market
10.3 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) in Global Market
Table 2. Top Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
