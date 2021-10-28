Global Industrial Casters Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2021 to 2028| Colson Group, Tente International, Blickle, TAKIGEN, Payson Casters, Hamilton, TELLURE, Samsongcaster, CEBORA, ER Wagner, Flywheel Metalwork, Uchimura Caster, RWM Casters, Darcor, ZONWE HOLDING GROUP, Qingdao Shinhee, Regal Castors
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Casters in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Casters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Casters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Casters companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial Casters market was valued at 4197.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5440.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Industrial Casters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Casters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Casters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Swivel Caster
Rigid Caster
Global Industrial Casters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Casters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Machinery & Equipment
Medical Devices
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Global Industrial Casters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Casters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Casters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Casters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Industrial Casters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Casters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Colson Group
Tente International
Blickle
TAKIGEN
Payson Casters
Hamilton
TELLURE
Samsongcaster
CEBORA
ER Wagner
Flywheel Metalwork
Uchimura Caster
RWM Casters
Darcor
ZONWE HOLDING GROUP
Qingdao Shinhee
Regal Castors
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Industrial Casters Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Industrial Casters Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Industrial Casters Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Industrial Casters Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Industrial Casters Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Industrial Casters Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Industrial Casters Industry Value Chain
10.2 Industrial Casters Upstream Market
10.3 Industrial Casters Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Industrial Casters Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
