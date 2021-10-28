Global Isoleucine Market Trends 2021-2028 with COVID-19 impact Analysis| Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko, Evonik, Amino GmbH, Fufeng Group, Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical, Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid, Meihua Group, Jiahe Biological Technology, Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isoleucine in global, including the following market information:
Global Isoleucine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Isoleucine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Isoleucine companies in 2020 (%)
The global Isoleucine market was valued at 236.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 247.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Isoleucine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isoleucine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isoleucine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
GMP Grade
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Global Isoleucine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isoleucine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Sports Nutrition
Food & Beverages
Animal Nutrition
Others
Global Isoleucine Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isoleucine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isoleucine revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isoleucine revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Isoleucine sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Isoleucine sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto
Kyowa Hakko
Evonik
Amino GmbH
Fufeng Group
Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical
Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid
Meihua Group
Jiahe Biological Technology
Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Isoleucine Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Isoleucine Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Isoleucine Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Isoleucine Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Isoleucine Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Isoleucine Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Isoleucine Industry Value Chain
10.2 Isoleucine Upstream Market
10.3 Isoleucine Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Isoleucine Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Isoleucine in Global Market
Table 2. Top Isoleucine Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Isoleucine Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Isoleucine Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Isoleucine Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Isoleucine Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Isoleucine Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Isoleucine Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Isoleucine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isoleucine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Isoleucine Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Isoleucine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Isoleucine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Isoleucine Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Isoleucine Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Isoleucine Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Isoleucine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Isoleucine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Isoleucine Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Isoleucine Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Isoleucine Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Isoleucine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Isoleucine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Isoleucine Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
