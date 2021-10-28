Global IT Spending in Railways Market Will Grow with a CAGR of 9.2% From 2021 to 2028| Accenture, ALTEN, Altran Technologies, IBM, SAP, ABB, Alcatel-Lucent, Alstom, Hitachi, Bombardier, Capgemini, CGI, Cisco Systems, DXC Technology, GE Transportation, Huawei Technologies, Indra Sistemas, Infosys, Siemens, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro
This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Spending in Railways in Global, including the following market information:
Global IT Spending in Railways Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global IT Spending in Railways market was valued at 13180 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 19200 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the IT Spending in Railways companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IT Spending in Railways Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global IT Spending in Railways Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Services
Software
Hardware
China IT Spending in Railways Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China IT Spending in Railways Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Facilities Management
Asset Management
Passenger Management
Other
Global IT Spending in Railways Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global IT Spending in Railways Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total IT Spending in Railways Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total IT Spending in Railways Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Accenture
ALTEN
Altran Technologies
IBM
SAP
ABB
Alcatel-Lucent
Alstom
Hitachi
Bombardier
Capgemini
CGI
Cisco Systems
DXC Technology
GE Transportation
Huawei Technologies
Indra Sistemas
Infosys
Siemens
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Wipro

