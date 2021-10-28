Global Juice Extractors Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028| Omega, Cuisinart, Braun, Breville, Electrolux, Kuvings, Philips, Joyoung, Hurom, Oster, Panasonic, Supor, Hamilton Beach, Midea, Donlim, Kenwood, SKG, Jack LaLanne, Bear, Ouke, Xibeile
This report contains market size and forecasts of Juice Extractors in global, including the following market information:
Global Juice Extractors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Juice Extractors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Juice Extractors companies in 2020 (%)
The global Juice Extractors market was valued at 2523.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3008.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Juice Extractors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Juice Extractors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Juice Extractors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Centrifugal Juicer
Masticating Juicer
Others
Global Juice Extractors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Juice Extractors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Home Use
Commercial
Global Juice Extractors Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Juice Extractors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Juice Extractors revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Juice Extractors revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Juice Extractors sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Juice Extractors sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Omega
Cuisinart
Braun
Breville
Electrolux
Kuvings
Philips
Joyoung
Hurom
Oster
Panasonic
Supor
Hamilton Beach
Midea
Donlim
Kenwood
SKG
Jack LaLanne
Bear
Ouke
Xibeile
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Juice Extractors Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Juice Extractors Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Juice Extractors Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Juice Extractors Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Juice Extractors Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Juice Extractors Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Juice Extractors Industry Value Chain
10.2 Juice Extractors Upstream Market
10.3 Juice Extractors Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Juice Extractors Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Juice Extractors in Global Market
Table 2. Top Juice Extractors Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Juice Extractors Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Juice Extractors Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Juice Extractors Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Juice Extractors Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Juice Extractors Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Juice Extractors Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Juice Extractors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Juice Extractors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Juice Extractors Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Juice Extractors Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Juice Extractors Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Juice Extractors Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Juice Extractors Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Juice Extractors Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Juice Extractors Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Juice Extractors Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Juice Extractors Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Juice Extractors Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Juice Extractors Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Juice Extractors Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Juice Extractors Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Juice Extractors Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
