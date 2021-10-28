Global Laser Cladding Material Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2021-2028| Oerlikon Metco, Höganäs AB, Praxair S.T. Technology, Wall Colmonoy, FST, DURUM, Kennametal Stellite, Sentes-BIR, Hongbo Laser, AMC Powders, Henan Igood
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Cladding Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Laser Cladding Material Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Laser Cladding Material Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Laser Cladding Material companies in 2020 (%)
The global Laser Cladding Material market was valued at 140.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 178.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Laser Cladding Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laser Cladding Material Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Laser Cladding Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Cobalt Based Alloys
Nickel Based Alloys
Iron Based Alloys
Carbides and Carbide blends
Others
Global Laser Cladding Material Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Laser Cladding Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Aviation
Power Generation
Automotive & Transportation
Petrochemical processing
Mining
Others
Construction
Global Laser Cladding Material Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Laser Cladding Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laser Cladding Material revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laser Cladding Material revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Laser Cladding Material sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Laser Cladding Material sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Oerlikon Metco
Höganäs AB
Praxair S.T. Technology
Wall Colmonoy
FST
DURUM
Kennametal Stellite
Sentes-BIR
Hongbo Laser
AMC Powders
Henan Igood
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Laser Cladding Material Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Laser Cladding Material Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Laser Cladding Material Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Laser Cladding Material Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Laser Cladding Material Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Laser Cladding Material Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Laser Cladding Material Industry Value Chain
10.2 Laser Cladding Material Upstream Market
10.3 Laser Cladding Material Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Laser Cladding Material Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
