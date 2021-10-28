Global Last Mile Delivery Market Projected to Record Highest CAGR by 2021 to 2028| UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics
This report contains market size and forecasts of Last Mile Delivery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Last Mile Delivery market was valued at 40720 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 56460 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Last Mile Delivery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Download PDF Sample of Last Mile Delivery Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/203659
Total Market by Segment:
Global Last Mile Delivery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Last Mile Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
B2C
B2B
China Last Mile Delivery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Last Mile Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
3C Products
Fresh Products
Others
Global Last Mile Delivery Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Last Mile Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Customization available as per requirements Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/203659
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Last Mile Delivery Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Last Mile Delivery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
FedEx
Kuehne + Nagel
SF Express
XPO Logistics
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
GEODIS
CEVA Logistics
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Agility
China POST
Hitachi Transport System
DSV
YTO Express
Panalpina
Toll Holdings
Expeditors International of Washington
GEFCO
ZTO Express
STO Express
Dachser
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Sinotrans
Yusen Logistics
To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/203659
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Last Mile Delivery Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Last Mile Delivery Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Last Mile Delivery Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Last Mile Delivery Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Last Mile Delivery in Global Market
Table 5. Top Last Mile Delivery Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Last Mile Delivery Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Last Mile Delivery Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Last Mile Delivery Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Last Mile Delivery Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Last Mile Delivery Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Last Mile Delivery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Last Mile Delivery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Last Mile Delivery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Last Mile Delivery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Last Mile Delivery Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Last Mile Delivery Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Last Mile Delivery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
[email protected]