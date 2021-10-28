Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market will Grow With a CAGR of 11.24% From 2021 to 2028| PQ Corporation, OxyChem, BASF, CIECH Group, ZCh Rudniki, Grace, Nippon-Chem, Kiran Global, Shanti Chemical Works, Qingdao Haiwan, Luoyang Qihang Chemical, Hangzhou Jianfeng, Jiaozuo Jingqi
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Sodium Silicate in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Liquid Sodium Silicate companies in 2020 (%)
The global Liquid Sodium Silicate market was valued at 1044.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1301.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Liquid Sodium Silicate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
LSS A
LSS B
LSS C
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Detergents
Catalysts
Pulp & Paper
Silica Gel
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquid Sodium Silicate revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquid Sodium Silicate revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Liquid Sodium Silicate sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Liquid Sodium Silicate sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PQ Corporation
OxyChem
BASF
CIECH Group
ZCh Rudniki
Grace
Nippon-Chem
Kiran Global
Shanti Chemical Works
Qingdao Haiwan
Luoyang Qihang Chemical
Hangzhou Jianfeng
Jiaozuo Jingqi
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Liquid Sodium Silicate Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Liquid Sodium Silicate Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Liquid Sodium Silicate Industry Value Chain
10.2 Liquid Sodium Silicate Upstream Market
10.3 Liquid Sodium Silicate Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Liquid Sodium Silicate Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Liquid Sodium Silicate in Global Market
Table 2. Top Liquid Sodium Silicate Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Liquid Sodium Silicate Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Liquid Sodium Silicate Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Sodium Silicate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Sodium Silicate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
