This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Menthol in global, including the following market information:

Global L-Menthol Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global L-Menthol Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five L-Menthol companies in 2020 (%)

The global L-Menthol market was valued at 915.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1127.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the L-Menthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L-Menthol Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Natural Type

Synthetic Type

Global L-Menthol Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

Global L-Menthol Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L-Menthol revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L-Menthol revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies L-Menthol sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies L-Menthol sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agson Global

Symrise AG

Nantong Menthol Factory

Takasago

Tienyuan Chem

Arora Aromatics

Fengle Perfume

Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Nectar Lifesciences

Bhagat Aromatics

KM Chemicals

Silverline Chemicals

Yinfeng Pharma

Great Nation Essential Oils

Xiangsheng Perfume

BASF

Ifan Chem

Mentha & Allied Products

Neeru Enterprises

Vinayak

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products

A.G. Industries

