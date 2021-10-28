Global Marine Tourism Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021- 2028| Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, Disney Cruise, Silversea Cruises (Royal), Dream Yacht Charter
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Tourism Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Marine Tourism market was valued at 74410 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 95410 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Marine Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Tourism Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Marine Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Cruise Tourism
Yachting and Sailing Tourism
Other
China Marine Tourism Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Marine Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Passenger Tickets Service
Onboard and Other Service
Global Marine Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Marine Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Marine Tourism Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Marine Tourism Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Carnival Corporation
Royal Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Lines
MSC Cruises
Genting Hong Kong
Disney Cruise
Silversea Cruises (Royal)
Dream Yacht Charter
