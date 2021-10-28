Global Medical Second Opinion Market Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2021–2028| HCA Hospitals, AXA PPP Healthcare, Royal London Group, Helsana Group, Cleveland Clinic, Amradnet, Best Doctors Inc, Inova Care, Toranomon Hospital, Keio University Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Penn Medicine, Oncology International Pvt. Ltd., GrandOpinion, London Pain Clinic, Mondial Assistance, Medisense, Medo Asia Sdn. Bhd.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Second Opinion in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Second Opinion Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Medical Second Opinion market was valued at 4987 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10140 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Medical Second Opinion companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Second Opinion Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Medical Second Opinion Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Hospitals
Medical Second Opinion Providing Companies
Health Insurance Companies
China Medical Second Opinion Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Medical Second Opinion Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Cancer
Diabetes
Cardiac Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Ocular Disorders
Others
Global Medical Second Opinion Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Second Opinion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Second Opinion Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Second Opinion Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
HCA Hospitals
AXA PPP Healthcare
Royal London Group
Helsana Group
Cleveland Clinic
Amradnet
Best Doctors Inc
Inova Care
Toranomon Hospital
Keio University Hospital
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Penn Medicine
Oncology International Pvt. Ltd.
GrandOpinion
London Pain Clinic
Mondial Assistance
Medisense
Medo Asia Sdn. Bhd.
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Medical Second Opinion Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Medical Second Opinion Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Medical Second Opinion Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Medical Second Opinion Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Medical Second Opinion in Global Market
Table 5. Top Medical Second Opinion Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Medical Second Opinion Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Medical Second Opinion Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Medical Second Opinion Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Medical Second Opinion Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Second Opinion Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Medical Second Opinion Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Medical Second Opinion Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Medical Second Opinion Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Medical Second Opinion Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Medical Second Opinion Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Medical Second Opinion Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Medical Second Opinion Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
