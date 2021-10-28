Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Effect: Trends Together With Growth Forecast To 2028| Mitsubishi Chemical, MGC, Kuraray, LG, DowDuPont, Basf, Evonik, Formosa, Hefa Chem, Jiangsu Sanyi
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) in global, including the following market information:
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) market was valued at 1298.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1475.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Acetone Cyanohydrin Method
Isobutylene Oxidation Method
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Ester Synthesis
Coating Field
Adhesive Field
Textile Field
Others
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Chemical
MGC
Kuraray
LG
DowDuPont
Basf
Evonik
Formosa
Hefa Chem
Jiangsu Sanyi
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Industry Value Chain
10.2 Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Upstream Market
10.3 Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) in Global Market
Table 2. Top Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
