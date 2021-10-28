Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028| Celanese, Shell, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Solvay, Arkema, Zhejiang Xinhua, Monument Chemical, Janpan Refine, Qingdao Ruchang
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol in global, including the following market information:
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol companies in 2020 (%)
The global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market was valued at 182.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 191.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Grade 99%
Grade 98%
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Lubricant Additives
Flotation Frother
Paints & Coatings
Others
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celanese
Shell
DowDuPont
Mitsui Chemicals
Solvay
Arkema
Zhejiang Xinhua
Monument Chemical
Janpan Refine
Qingdao Ruchang
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Industry Value Chain
10.2 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Upstream Market
10.3 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
