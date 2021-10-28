Global Natural Refrigerants Market Size 2021 – Latest Business Trends Analysis by Demand | Linde Group, Puyang Zhongwei, Airgas, Sinochem, Shandong Yuean, Aeropres, A-Gas international, Tazzetti, Engas Australasia, Harp International, Hychill, GTS

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Refrigerants in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Refrigerants Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Natural Refrigerants Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Natural Refrigerants companies in 2020 (%)

The global Natural Refrigerants market was valued at 1772.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2775.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Natural Refrigerants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Refrigerants Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ammonia (R-717)

Hydrocarbons (R-290, R-1270, R-600a, etc.)

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) (R-744)

Global Natural Refrigerants Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Others

Global Natural Refrigerants Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Refrigerants revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Refrigerants revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Natural Refrigerants sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Refrigerants sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde Group

Puyang Zhongwei

Airgas

Sinochem

Shandong Yuean

Aeropres

A-Gas international

Tazzetti

Engas Australasia

Harp International

Hychill

GTS

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Natural Refrigerants Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Natural Refrigerants Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Natural Refrigerants Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Natural Refrigerants Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Natural Refrigerants Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Natural Refrigerants Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Natural Refrigerants Industry Value Chain

10.2 Natural Refrigerants Upstream Market

10.3 Natural Refrigerants Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Natural Refrigerants Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Natural Refrigerants in Global Market

Table 2. Top Natural Refrigerants Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Natural Refrigerants Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Natural Refrigerants Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Natural Refrigerants Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Natural Refrigerants Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Natural Refrigerants Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Refrigerants Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…

