Global Natural Refrigerants Market Size 2021 – Latest Business Trends Analysis by Demand | Linde Group, Puyang Zhongwei, Airgas, Sinochem, Shandong Yuean, Aeropres, A-Gas international, Tazzetti, Engas Australasia, Harp International, Hychill, GTS
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Refrigerants in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Refrigerants Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Natural Refrigerants Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Natural Refrigerants companies in 2020 (%)
The global Natural Refrigerants market was valued at 1772.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2775.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Natural Refrigerants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Refrigerants Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Ammonia (R-717)
Hydrocarbons (R-290, R-1270, R-600a, etc.)
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) (R-744)
Global Natural Refrigerants Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Refrigeration
Air Conditioning
Others
Global Natural Refrigerants Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Refrigerants revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Refrigerants revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Natural Refrigerants sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Natural Refrigerants sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Linde Group
Puyang Zhongwei
Airgas
Sinochem
Shandong Yuean
Aeropres
A-Gas international
Tazzetti
Engas Australasia
Harp International
Hychill
GTS
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Natural Refrigerants Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Natural Refrigerants Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Natural Refrigerants Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Natural Refrigerants Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Natural Refrigerants Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Natural Refrigerants Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Natural Refrigerants Industry Value Chain
10.2 Natural Refrigerants Upstream Market
10.3 Natural Refrigerants Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Natural Refrigerants Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Natural Refrigerants in Global Market
Table 2. Top Natural Refrigerants Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Natural Refrigerants Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Natural Refrigerants Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Natural Refrigerants Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Natural Refrigerants Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Natural Refrigerants Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Refrigerants Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Natural Refrigerants Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Natural Refrigerants Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
