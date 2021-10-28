Global Nitrocellulose Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2021 to 2028| Sichuan Nitrocell Corporation, Nobel NC, Nitro Química, SNPE, DowDuPont, TNC, Hubei Xuefei Chemical, Hengshui Orient Chemical, Nitrex Chemicals, Synthesia, Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical, Jiangsu Tailida, Hengshui Beixin Chemical
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrocellulose in global, including the following market information:
Global Nitrocellulose Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Nitrocellulose Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Nitrocellulose companies in 2020 (%)
The global Nitrocellulose market was valued at 786.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 819.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Nitrocellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nitrocellulose Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nitrocellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
E-grade Nitrocellulose
M-grade Nitrocellulose
A-grade Nitrocellulose
Others
Global Nitrocellulose Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nitrocellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Coatings and Paints
Printing Inks
Celluloid
Other
Global Nitrocellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nitrocellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nitrocellulose revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nitrocellulose revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Nitrocellulose sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nitrocellulose sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sichuan Nitrocell Corporation
Nobel NC
Nitro Química
SNPE
DowDuPont
TNC
Hubei Xuefei Chemical
Hengshui Orient Chemical
Nitrex Chemicals
Synthesia
Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical
Jiangsu Tailida
Hengshui Beixin Chemical
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Nitrocellulose Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Nitrocellulose Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Nitrocellulose Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Nitrocellulose Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Nitrocellulose Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Nitrocellulose Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Nitrocellulose Industry Value Chain
10.2 Nitrocellulose Upstream Market
10.3 Nitrocellulose Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Nitrocellulose Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Nitrocellulose in Global Market
Table 2. Top Nitrocellulose Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Nitrocellulose Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Nitrocellulose Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Nitrocellulose Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Nitrocellulose Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Nitrocellulose Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Nitrocellulose Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Nitrocellulose Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrocellulose Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Nitrocellulose Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Nitrocellulose Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Nitrocellulose Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Nitrocellulose Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Nitrocellulose Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Nitrocellulose Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Nitrocellulose Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Nitrocellulose Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Nitrocellulose Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Nitrocellulose Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Nitrocellulose Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Nitrocellulose Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Nitrocellulose Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Nitrocellulose Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
