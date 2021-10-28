Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021–2028| The J.M. Smucker Company, Justin’s, Barney Butter, Once Again Nut Butter Collective, MaraNatha, Blue Mountain Organics, Big Spoon Roasters, Nuts’N More, Wild Friends, NuttZo, Futter’s Nut Butters, Yumbutter, Naturally Nutty, Julie’s Real, Georgia Grinders, Eliot’s Adult Nut Butters
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Peanut Nut Butters in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Non-Peanut Nut Butters companies in 2020 (%)
The global Non-Peanut Nut Butters market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Non-Peanut Nut Butters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Almond butter
Hazelnut butter
Cashew butter
Acorn butter
Pistachio butter
Walnut butter
Other
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Convenience store
Online shopping mall
Specific retailers
Other
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Peanut Nut Butters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Peanut Nut Butters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Non-Peanut Nut Butters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Non-Peanut Nut Butters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The J.M. Smucker Company
Justin’s
Barney Butter
Once Again Nut Butter Collective
MaraNatha
Blue Mountain Organics
Big Spoon Roasters
Nuts’N More
Wild Friends
NuttZo
Futter’s Nut Butters
Yumbutter
Naturally Nutty
Julie’s Real
Georgia Grinders
Eliot’s Adult Nut Butters
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Non-Peanut Nut Butters Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Non-Peanut Nut Butters Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Non-Peanut Nut Butters Industry Value Chain
10.2 Non-Peanut Nut Butters Upstream Market
10.3 Non-Peanut Nut Butters Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Non-Peanut Nut Butters Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Non-Peanut Nut Butters in Global Market
Table 2. Top Non-Peanut Nut Butters Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Non-Peanut Nut Butters Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Non-Peanut Nut Butters Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Non-Peanut Nut Butters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Peanut Nut Butters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Non-Peanut Nut Butters Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
