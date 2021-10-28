Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2021-2028| TESA, Teraoka Seisakusho, Intertape Polymer, Nitto Denko, 3M, Lintec, Nichiban, Scapa Group, Avery Dennison, Symbio, Shurtape Technologies, Coroplast Fritz Muller, Poli-Tape Group, Koan Hao Technology, Gergonne Industrie, Frimpeks, Berry, BSN Medical, Supertape, Mercator Medical

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm)

Global top five Non-Woven Adhesive Tape companies in 2020 (%)

The global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market was valued at 1590.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1828.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Hygiene

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Building and Construction, Home Appliances, etc)

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TESA

Teraoka Seisakusho

Intertape Polymer

Nitto Denko

3M

Lintec

Nichiban

Scapa Group

Avery Dennison

Symbio

Shurtape Technologies

Coroplast Fritz Muller

Poli-Tape Group

Koan Hao Technology

Gergonne Industrie

Frimpeks

Berry

BSN Medical

Supertape

Mercator Medical

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Industry Value Chain

10.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Upstream Market

10.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

