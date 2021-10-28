Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2021-2028| TESA, Teraoka Seisakusho, Intertape Polymer, Nitto Denko, 3M, Lintec, Nichiban, Scapa Group, Avery Dennison, Symbio, Shurtape Technologies, Coroplast Fritz Muller, Poli-Tape Group, Koan Hao Technology, Gergonne Industrie, Frimpeks, Berry, BSN Medical, Supertape, Mercator Medical
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm)
Global top five Non-Woven Adhesive Tape companies in 2020 (%)
The global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market was valued at 1590.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1828.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive & Transportation
Medical & Hygiene
Electrical & Electronics
Others (Building and Construction, Home Appliances, etc)
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TESA
Teraoka Seisakusho
Intertape Polymer
Nitto Denko
3M
Lintec
Nichiban
Scapa Group
Avery Dennison
Symbio
Shurtape Technologies
Coroplast Fritz Muller
Poli-Tape Group
Koan Hao Technology
Gergonne Industrie
Frimpeks
Berry
BSN Medical
Supertape
Mercator Medical
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Industry Value Chain
10.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Upstream Market
10.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
