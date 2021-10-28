Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2021-2028| Caterpillar, Cummins, Rolls-Royce, John Deere, Yanmar, Volvo, VW, Weichai Power, Deutz, Isuzu, AGCO Corporation, FTP Industrial
This report contains market size and forecasts of Off-Highway Diesel Engine in global, including the following market information:
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Off-Highway Diesel Engine companies in 2020 (%)
The global Off-Highway Diesel Engine market was valued at 38120 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 43010 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Off-Highway Diesel Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Multi Cylinder
Single Cylinder
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Construction
Mining
Agricultural
Others
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Off-Highway Diesel Engine revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Off-Highway Diesel Engine revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Off-Highway Diesel Engine sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Off-Highway Diesel Engine sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caterpillar
Cummins
Rolls-Royce
John Deere
Yanmar
Volvo
VW
Weichai Power
Deutz
Isuzu
AGCO Corporation
FTP Industrial
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Off-Highway Diesel Engine Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Off-Highway Diesel Engine Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Off-Highway Diesel Engine Industry Value Chain
10.2 Off-Highway Diesel Engine Upstream Market
10.3 Off-Highway Diesel Engine Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Off-Highway Diesel Engine Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Off-Highway Diesel Engine in Global Market
Table 2. Top Off-Highway Diesel Engine Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Off-Highway Diesel Engine Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Off-Highway Diesel Engine Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Off-Highway Diesel Engine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Off-Highway Diesel Engine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Off-Highway Diesel Engine Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
