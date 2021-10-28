IoT For Cold Chain Monitoring Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | HC Technologies, Roambee, Laird Connectivity

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been transforming the perishable supply chain. The advent of smarter cold chain systems has been providing managers live data about temperature and location besides empowering them with the ability to remotely control logistics. As a result of the increasing demand for real-time and remote surveillance of crucial parameters of shipment, IoT cold chain monitoring has become highly sought-after in the transport of medicines, frozen food, vaccines, and other products.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “IoT For Cold Chain Monitoring Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT For Cold Chain Monitoring Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Huawei Technologies (China),Aeris Communication (United States),HC Technologies (United States),SenseGiz Inc. (United States),Zebra Technologies (United States),TE Connectivity (Switzerland),Moschip Technologies Limited (India),Laird Connectivity (United States),Roambee Corporation (United States)

Market Trend:

Technological Investments in Building Refrigerated Warehouses and Government Efforts

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Cold Chain Monitoring in Industries Such as Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharma, Chemicals and Others

Increasing Need to Reduce Food Wastage

Challenges:

Stiff Competition Among the Major Players

Opportunities:

Rising Government Investments and Efforts to Reduce Food Spoilage and Prevent Damage of Other Temperature Sensitive Goods

Rapid Urbanization is Boosting the Market Growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Healthcare & Pharma, Retail & CPG, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Others), Enterprise (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Logistics (Storage, Transportation)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

