Logistics Automation Market is Going to Boom | Honeywell Intelligrated, Dematic, Toshiba Logistics

Logistics automation refers to the application of automated machinery or computer software to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Market players are focusing on technological developments in the logistics industry to improve their productivity. For instance, DHL Supply Chain invested USD 300 million in deploying new technology such as robotics, augmented reality, robotics process automation, IoT, and transportation control towers in 350 of its 430 North American facilities. Further, increasing demand for logistics automation from small and medium enterprises expected to drive the demand for logistics automation over the forecasted period.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Logistics Automation Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Logistics Automation Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Dematic Corporation (United States),Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan),Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan),Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc. (United States),KNAPP AG (Austria),Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland),TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria) ,SSI Schaefer AG (Switzerland),Mecalux, S.A. (Spain),VITRONIC (Germany),BEUMER Group (Germany),Toshiba Logistics Corporation (Japan),Jungheinrich AG (Germany),WiseTech Global Limited (Australia),System Logistics Spa (Italy),XPO Logistics (United States)

Market Trend:

Emphasizing On Chatbot and Robotics for Logistics Automation

The emergence of Blockchain technology for Logistics Automation

Rise in Adoption of Data Analytics and Big Data Logistics

Market Drivers:

Robust Growth in E-Commerce Industry

Rise in Application of IoT Technology for Logistics Automation

Increasing Adoption of Logistic Automation for Warehouse & Storage Management

Challenges:

Security and Safety Issues with Logistics Automation

Lack of Acceptance in Emerging Economies

Opportunities:

Emergence of Industry 4.0

Increasing Demand for Driverless Vehicles and Drones for Logistics Management

Rising Adoption of Logistics Automation in Small and Medium Enterprises

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Component (Warehouse & Storage Management, Transportation Management)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Logistics Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Logistics Automation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

