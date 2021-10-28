Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market Research with COVID-19 – HENAN SUNJOY MM COMMERCE AND TRADE CO., LTD, Henan Dongfanglong Machine, Penguin?s manufacturing, Plainsman Mfg. Inc, Duxaoil, Hengshui Haiwang, Gearench, Dynatec International Ltd, Apergy, SINOPEC, Cobalt, Oilfield Improvements, Inc.
“”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sucker Rod Couplings Market
According to 99Strategy, the Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Sucker Rod Couplings market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
HENAN SUNJOY MM COMMERCE AND TRADE CO., LTD
Henan Dongfanglong Machine
Penguin?s manufacturing
Plainsman Mfg. Inc
Duxaoil
Hengshui Haiwang
Gearench
Dynatec International Ltd
Apergy
SINOPEC
Cobalt
Oilfield Improvements, Inc.
Key Product Type
Grade T Sucker Rod Couplings
Grade SM CO-HARD Sucker Rod Couplings
Market by Application
Oil Industry
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Sucker Rod Couplings market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview
1.1 Sucker Rod Couplings Industry
1.1.1 Overview
Figure Sucker Rod Couplings Picture List
1.1.2 Characteristics of Sucker Rod Couplings
1.2 Upstream
1.2.1 Major Materials
1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview
1.3 Product List By Type
1.3.1 Grade T Sucker Rod Couplings
1.3.2 Grade SM CO-HARD Sucker Rod Couplings
1.4 End-Use List
1.4.1 Demand in Oil Industry
1.4.2 Demand in Others
1.5 Global Market Overview
1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027
Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography
2.1 Global Production & Consumption
2.1.1 Global Production
Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.1.2 Global Consumption
Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption
2.2.1 Production
2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.2 North America
Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.3 South America
Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.4 Europe
Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2 Consumption
2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.3 South America
Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.4 Europe
Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction
3.1 Manufacturers Overview
Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information
Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021
3.2 Manufacturers List
3.2.1 HENAN SUNJOY MM COMMERCE AND TRADE CO., LTD Overview
Table HENAN SUNJOY MM COMMERCE AND TRADE CO., LTD Overview List
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of HENAN SUNJOY MM COMMERCE AND TRADE CO., LTD (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.2 Henan Dongfanglong Machine Overview
Table Henan Dongfanglong Machine Overview List
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Henan Dongfanglong Machine (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.3 Penguin?s manufacturing Overview
Table Penguin?s manufacturing Overview List
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Penguin?s manufacturing (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.4 Plainsman Mfg. Inc Overview
Table Plainsman Mfg. Inc Overview List
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Plainsman Mfg. Inc (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.5 Duxaoil Overview
Table Duxaoil Overview List
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Duxaoil (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.6 Hengshui Haiwang Overview
Table Hengshui Haiwang Overview List
3.2.6.1 Product Specifications
3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Hengshui Haiwang (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.6.3 Recent Developments
3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.7 Gearench Overview
Table Gearench Overview List
3.2.7.1 Product Specifications
3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Gearench (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.7.3 Recent Developments
3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.8 Dynatec International Ltd Overview
Table Dynatec International Ltd Overview List
3.2.8.1 Product Specifications
3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Dynatec International Ltd (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.8.3 Recent Developments
3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.9 Apergy Overview
Table Apergy Overview List
3.2.9.1 Product Specifications
3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Apergy (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.9.3 Recent Developments
3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.10 SINOPEC Overview
Table SINOPEC Overview List
3.2.10.1 Product Specifications
3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of SINOPEC (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.10.3 Recent Developments
3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.11 Cobalt Overview
Table Cobalt Overview List
3.2.11.1 Product Specifications
3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Cobalt (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.11.3 Recent Developments
3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.12 Oilfield Improvements, Inc. Overview
Table Oilfield Improvements, Inc. Overview List
3.2.12.1 Product Specifications
3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sucker Rod Couplings Business Operation of Oilfield Improvements, Inc. (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.12.3 Recent Developments
3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning
Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern
4.1 Market Size and Sketch
Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview
4.2 Company Market Share
4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers
Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume
Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD
4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis
4.3 Market News and Trend
4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
4.3.2 New Product Launch
Chapter Five: Product Type Segment
5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume
5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type
5.2.1 Market in Grade T Sucker Rod Couplings
5.2.1.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Grade T Sucker Rod Couplings, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Grade T Sucker Rod Couplings, 2017-2021, in Volume
5.2.1.2 Situation & Development
5.2.2 Market in Grade SM CO-HARD Sucker Rod Couplings
5.2.2.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Grade SM CO-HARD Sucker Rod Couplings, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Grade SM CO-HARD Sucker Rod Couplings, 2017-2021, in Volume
5.2.2.2 Situation & Development
Chapter Six: End-Use Segment
6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2 Segment Subdivision
6.2.1 Market in Oil Industry
6.2.1.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Oil Industry, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Oil Industry, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.1.2 Situation & Development
6.2.2 Market in Others
6.2.2.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.2.2 Situation & Development
Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend
7.1 Regional Forecast
Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume
7.2 Consumption Forecast
7.2.1 Product Type Forecast
Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume
7.2.2 End-Use Forecast
Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume
7.3 Investment Trend
7.4 Consumption Trend
Chapter Eight: Price & Channel
8.1 Price and Cost
8.1.1 Price
8.1.2 Cost
Figure Cost Component Ratio
8.2 Channel Segment
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment
9.1 Market Drivers
9.2 Investment Environment
9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Sucker Rod Couplings Industry
9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream
9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream
9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels
9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition
9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment
Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion
