Global Subsea Risers Market Research with COVID-19 – Aker Solutions , Technip , FMC Technologies , Prysmian Group , Vallourec , Nexans , JDR , Oceaneering International , Actuant Corporation , Subsea 7 , DeepOcean Group Holding BV

According to 99Strategy, the Global Subsea Risers Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Subsea Risers market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Aker Solutions

Technip

FMC Technologies

Prysmian Group

Vallourec

Nexans

JDR

Oceaneering International

Actuant Corporation

Subsea 7

DeepOcean Group Holding BV

Key Product Type

Production Risers

Drilling Risers

Work Over Risers

Other

Market by Application

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra Deepwater

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Subsea Risers market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Subsea Risers Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Subsea Risers Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Subsea Risers

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Production Risers

1.3.2 Drilling Risers

1.3.3 Work Over Risers

1.3.4 Other

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Shallow Water

1.4.2 Demand in Deepwater

1.4.3 Demand in Ultra Deepwater

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

2.1 Global Production & Consumption

2.1.1 Global Production

Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.1.2 Global Consumption

Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

2.2.1 Production

2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.2 North America

Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.3 South America

Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.4 Europe

Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.3 South America

Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.4 Europe

Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Aker Solutions Overview

Table Aker Solutions Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Aker Solutions (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 Technip Overview

Table Technip Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Technip (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 FMC Technologies Overview

Table FMC Technologies Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of FMC Technologies (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 Prysmian Group Overview

Table Prysmian Group Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Prysmian Group (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 Vallourec Overview

Table Vallourec Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Vallourec (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 Nexans Overview

Table Nexans Overview List

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Nexans (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 JDR Overview

Table JDR Overview List

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of JDR (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Oceaneering International Overview

Table Oceaneering International Overview List

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Oceaneering International (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 Actuant Corporation Overview

Table Actuant Corporation Overview List

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Actuant Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 Subsea 7 Overview

Table Subsea 7 Overview List

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of Subsea 7 (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 DeepOcean Group Holding BV Overview

Table DeepOcean Group Holding BV Overview List

3.2.11.1 Product Specifications

3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Subsea Risers Business Operation of DeepOcean Group Holding BV (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.11.3 Recent Developments

3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

4.1 Market Size and Sketch

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview

4.2 Company Market Share

4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers

Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD

4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis

4.3 Market News and Trend

4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.3.2 New Product Launch

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

5.2.1 Market in Production Risers

5.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Production Risers , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Production Risers , 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.1.2 Situation & Development

5.2.2 Market in Drilling Risers

5.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Drilling Risers , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Drilling Risers , 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.2.2 Situation & Development

5.2.3 Market in Work Over Risers

5.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Work Over Risers , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Work Over Risers , 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.3.2 Situation & Development

5.2.4 Market in Other

5.2.4.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Other , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Other , 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.4.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2 Segment Subdivision

6.2.1 Market in Shallow Water

6.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Shallow Water , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Shallow Water , 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.1.2 Situation & Development

6.2.2 Market in Deepwater

6.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Deepwater , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Deepwater , 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.2.2 Situation & Development

6.2.3 Market in Ultra Deepwater

6.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ultra Deepwater, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ultra Deepwater, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.3.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

7.1 Regional Forecast

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2 Consumption Forecast

7.2.1 Product Type Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2.2 End-Use Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.3 Investment Trend

7.4 Consumption Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

8.1 Price and Cost

8.1.1 Price

8.1.2 Cost

Figure Cost Component Ratio

8.2 Channel Segment

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Investment Environment

9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Subsea Risers Industry

9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels

9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition

9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

