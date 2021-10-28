Global Subscription and Billing Management Market Research with COVID-19 – SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Netsuite, Computer Sciences Corporation, Zuora, Avangate, Aria Systems, Cleverbridge AG, Cerillion PLC, Fastspring
“”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Subscription and Billing Management Market
According to 99Strategy, the Global Subscription and Billing Management Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Subscription and Billing Management market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Netsuite
Computer Sciences Corporation
Zuora
Avangate
Aria Systems
Cleverbridge AG
Cerillion PLC
Fastspring
Key Product Type
Subscription Order Management
Billing Mediation
Pricing and Quote Management
Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management
Others
Market by Application
Small and Medium Size Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Subscription and Billing Management market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview
1.1 Subscription and Billing Management Industry
1.1.1 Overview
Figure Subscription and Billing Management Picture List
1.1.2 Characteristics of Subscription and Billing Management
1.2 Upstream
1.2.1 Major Materials
1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview
1.3 Product List By Type
1.3.1 Subscription Order Management
1.3.2 Billing Mediation
1.3.3 Pricing and Quote Management
1.3.4 Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management
1.3.5 Others
1.4 End-Use List
1.4.1 Demand in Small and Medium Size Enterprises
1.4.2 Demand in Large Enterprises
1.5 Global Market Overview
1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027
Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography
2.1 Global Production & Consumption
2.1.1 Global Production
Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.1.2 Global Consumption
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption
2.2.1 Production
2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.2 North America
Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.3 South America
Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.4 Europe
Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2 Consumption
2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.3 South America
Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.4 Europe
Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction
3.1 Manufacturers Overview
Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information
Table Major Manufacturers Production Amount List in 2021
3.2 Manufacturers List
3.2.1 SAP SE Overview
Table SAP SE Overview List
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of SAP SE (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.2 Oracle Corporation Overview
Table Oracle Corporation Overview List
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Oracle Corporation (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.3 Netsuite Overview
Table Netsuite Overview List
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Netsuite (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.4 Computer Sciences Corporation Overview
Table Computer Sciences Corporation Overview List
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Computer Sciences Corporation (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.5 Zuora Overview
Table Zuora Overview List
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Zuora (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.6 Avangate Overview
Table Avangate Overview List
3.2.6.1 Product Specifications
3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Avangate (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.6.3 Recent Developments
3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.7 Aria Systems Overview
Table Aria Systems Overview List
3.2.7.1 Product Specifications
3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Aria Systems (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.7.3 Recent Developments
3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.8 Cleverbridge AG Overview
Table Cleverbridge AG Overview List
3.2.8.1 Product Specifications
3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Cleverbridge AG (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.8.3 Recent Developments
3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.9 Cerillion PLC Overview
Table Cerillion PLC Overview List
3.2.9.1 Product Specifications
3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Cerillion PLC (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.9.3 Recent Developments
3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.10 Fastspring Overview
Table Fastspring Overview List
3.2.10.1 Product Specifications
3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)
Table Subscription and Billing Management Business Operation of Fastspring (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.10.3 Recent Developments
3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning
Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern
4.1 Market Size and Sketch
Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview
4.2 Company Market Share
4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers
Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD
4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis
4.3 Market News and Trend
4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
4.3.2 New Product Launch
Chapter Five: Product Type Segment
5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD
5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type
5.2.1 Market in Subscription Order Management
5.2.1.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Subscription Order Management, 2017-2021, in USD Million
5.2.1.2 Situation & Development
5.2.2 Market in Billing Mediation
5.2.2.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Billing Mediation, 2017-2021, in USD Million
5.2.2.2 Situation & Development
5.2.3 Market in Pricing and Quote Management
5.2.3.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Pricing and Quote Management, 2017-2021, in USD Million
5.2.3.2 Situation & Development
5.2.4 Market in Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management
5.2.4.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management, 2017-2021, in USD Million
5.2.4.2 Situation & Development
5.2.5 Market in Others
5.2.5.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in USD Million
5.2.5.2 Situation & Development
Chapter Six: End-Use Segment
6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD
6.2 Segment Subdivision
6.2.1 Market in Small and Medium Size Enterprises
6.2.1.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Small and Medium Size Enterprises, 2017-2021, in USD Million
6.2.1.2 Situation & Development
6.2.2 Market in Large Enterprises
6.2.2.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Large Enterprises, 2017-2021, in USD Million
6.2.2.2 Situation & Development
Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend
7.1 Regional Forecast
Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
7.2 Consumption Forecast
7.2.1 Product Type Forecast
Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
7.2.2 End-Use Forecast
Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
7.3 Investment Trend
7.4 Consumption Trend
Chapter Eight: Price & Channel
8.1 Price and Cost
8.1.1 Price
8.1.2 Cost
Figure Cost Component Ratio
8.2 Channel Segment
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment
9.1 Market Drivers
9.2 Investment Environment
9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Subscription and Billing Management Industry
9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream
9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream
9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels
9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition
9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment
Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion
