Global Sub-Meters Market Research with COVID-19 – E-Mon, Leviton, Schneider Electric, ABB, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, DAE, DOE, Davidge Controls, EKM Metering, Dent, Norgas, nextcenturymeters, Safari, Fineco, ONICON, Gomelong, Eastron

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sub-Meters Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Sub-Meters Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Sub-Meters market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Download PDF [email protected]https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/244230

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

E-Mon

Leviton

Schneider Electric

ABB

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

DAE

DOE

Davidge Controls

EKM Metering

Dent

Norgas

nextcenturymeters

Safari

Fineco

ONICON

Gomelong

Eastron

Request Customization@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/244230

Key Product Type

Electric Submeter

Water Submeter

Gas Submeter

Heat & BTU Submeter

Market by Application

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Sub-Meters market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Request Discount @https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/244230

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Sub-Meters Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Sub-Meters Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Sub-Meters

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Electric Submeter

1.3.2 Water Submeter

1.3.3 Gas Submeter

1.3.4 Heat & BTU Submeter

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Residential Application

1.4.2 Demand in Commercial Application

1.4.3 Demand in Industrial Application

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

2.1 Global Production & Consumption

2.1.1 Global Production

Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.1.2 Global Consumption

Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

2.2.1 Production

2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.2 North America

Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.3 South America

Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.4 Europe

Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.3 South America

Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.4 Europe

Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Access this report Sub-Meters Market @https://www.themarketinsights.com/report/sub-meters-market-244230

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 E-Mon Overview

Table E-Mon Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of E-Mon (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 Leviton Overview

Table Leviton Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Leviton (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 Schneider Electric Overview

Table Schneider Electric Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Schneider Electric (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 ABB Overview

Table ABB Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of ABB (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 Itron Overview

Table Itron Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Itron (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 GE Digital Energy Overview

Table GE Digital Energy Overview List

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of GE Digital Energy (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 Siemens Overview

Table Siemens Overview List

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Siemens (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Kamstrup Overview

Table Kamstrup Overview List

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Kamstrup (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 DAE Overview

Table DAE Overview List

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of DAE (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 DOE Overview

Table DOE Overview List

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of DOE (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 Davidge Controls Overview

Table Davidge Controls Overview List

3.2.11.1 Product Specifications

3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Davidge Controls (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.11.3 Recent Developments

3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.12 EKM Metering Overview

Table EKM Metering Overview List

3.2.12.1 Product Specifications

3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of EKM Metering (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.12.3 Recent Developments

3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.13 Dent Overview

Table Dent Overview List

3.2.13.1 Product Specifications

3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Dent (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.13.3 Recent Developments

3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.14 Norgas Overview

Table Norgas Overview List

3.2.14.1 Product Specifications

3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Norgas (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.14.3 Recent Developments

3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.15 nextcenturymeters Overview

Table nextcenturymeters Overview List

3.2.15.1 Product Specifications

3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of nextcenturymeters (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.15.3 Recent Developments

3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.16 Safari Overview

Table Safari Overview List

3.2.16.1 Product Specifications

3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Safari (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.16.3 Recent Developments

3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.17 Fineco Overview

Table Fineco Overview List

3.2.17.1 Product Specifications

3.2.17.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Fineco (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.17.3 Recent Developments

3.2.17.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.18 ONICON Overview

Table ONICON Overview List

3.2.18.1 Product Specifications

3.2.18.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of ONICON (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.18.3 Recent Developments

3.2.18.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.19 Gomelong Overview

Table Gomelong Overview List

3.2.19.1 Product Specifications

3.2.19.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Gomelong (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.19.3 Recent Developments

3.2.19.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.20 Eastron Overview

Table Eastron Overview List

3.2.20.1 Product Specifications

3.2.20.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Sub-Meters Business Operation of Eastron (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.20.3 Recent Developments

3.2.20.4 Future Strategic Planning

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

4.1 Market Size and Sketch

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview

4.2 Company Market Share

4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers

Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD

4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis

4.3 Market News and Trend

4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.3.2 New Product Launch

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

5.2.1 Market in Electric Submeter

5.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Electric Submeter, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Electric Submeter, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.1.2 Situation & Development

5.2.2 Market in Water Submeter

5.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Water Submeter, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Water Submeter, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.2.2 Situation & Development

5.2.3 Market in Gas Submeter

5.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Gas Submeter, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Gas Submeter, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.3.2 Situation & Development

5.2.4 Market in Heat & BTU Submeter

5.2.4.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Heat & BTU Submeter, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Heat & BTU Submeter, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.4.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2 Segment Subdivision

6.2.1 Market in Residential Application

6.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Residential Application, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Residential Application, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.1.2 Situation & Development

6.2.2 Market in Commercial Application

6.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Commercial Application, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Commercial Application, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.2.2 Situation & Development

6.2.3 Market in Industrial Application

6.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Industrial Application, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Industrial Application, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.3.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

7.1 Regional Forecast

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2 Consumption Forecast

7.2.1 Product Type Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2.2 End-Use Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.3 Investment Trend

7.4 Consumption Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

8.1 Price and Cost

8.1.1 Price

8.1.2 Cost

Figure Cost Component Ratio

8.2 Channel Segment

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Investment Environment

9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Sub-Meters Industry

9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels

9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition

9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

About us.

The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

[email protected]

”