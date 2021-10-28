Global Styrene Monomer (SM) Market Research with COVID-19 – Styrolution, Lyondell Basell, FCFC, SADAF, Shell, Americas Styrenics, Trinseo, Jubail Chevron, Asahi Kasei, LG Chemical, Pars Petrochemical, ENI, Lotte Chemical, Idemitsu, NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL, Westlake Chemical

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Styrene Monomer (SM) Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Styrene Monomer (SM) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Styrene Monomer (SM) market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Styrolution

Lyondell Basell

FCFC

SADAF

Shell

Americas Styrenics

Trinseo

Jubail Chevron

Asahi Kasei

LG Chemical

Pars Petrochemical

ENI

Lotte Chemical

Idemitsu

NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL

Westlake Chemical

Key Product Type

Ethylbenzene Dehydrogenation Method

Ethylbenzene Oxidation Method

Market by Application

Synthetic Resin

Ion Exchange Resin

Synthetic Rubber

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Styrene Monomer (SM) market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Styrene Monomer (SM) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Styrene Monomer (SM) Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Styrene Monomer (SM)

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Ethylbenzene Dehydrogenation Method

1.3.2 Ethylbenzene Oxidation Method

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Synthetic Resin

1.4.2 Demand in Ion Exchange Resin

1.4.3 Demand in Synthetic Rubber

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

2.1 Global Production & Consumption

2.1.1 Global Production

Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.1.2 Global Consumption

Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

2.2.1 Production

2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.2 North America

Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.3 South America

Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.4 Europe

Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.3 South America

Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.4 Europe

Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Styrolution Overview

Table Styrolution Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Styrolution (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 Lyondell Basell Overview

Table Lyondell Basell Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Lyondell Basell (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 FCFC Overview

Table FCFC Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of FCFC (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 SADAF Overview

Table SADAF Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of SADAF (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 Shell Overview

Table Shell Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Shell (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 Americas Styrenics Overview

Table Americas Styrenics Overview List

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Americas Styrenics (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 Trinseo Overview

Table Trinseo Overview List

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Trinseo (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Jubail Chevron Overview

Table Jubail Chevron Overview List

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Jubail Chevron (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 Asahi Kasei Overview

Table Asahi Kasei Overview List

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Asahi Kasei (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 LG Chemical Overview

Table LG Chemical Overview List

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of LG Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 Pars Petrochemical Overview

Table Pars Petrochemical Overview List

3.2.11.1 Product Specifications

3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Pars Petrochemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.11.3 Recent Developments

3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.12 ENI Overview

Table ENI Overview List

3.2.12.1 Product Specifications

3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of ENI (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.12.3 Recent Developments

3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.13 Lotte Chemical Overview

Table Lotte Chemical Overview List

3.2.13.1 Product Specifications

3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Lotte Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.13.3 Recent Developments

3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.14 Idemitsu Overview

Table Idemitsu Overview List

3.2.14.1 Product Specifications

3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Idemitsu (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.14.3 Recent Developments

3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.15 NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL Overview

Table NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL Overview List

3.2.15.1 Product Specifications

3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.15.3 Recent Developments

3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.16 Westlake Chemical Overview

Table Westlake Chemical Overview List

3.2.16.1 Product Specifications

3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Styrene Monomer (SM) Business Operation of Westlake Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.16.3 Recent Developments

3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

4.1 Market Size and Sketch

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview

4.2 Company Market Share

4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers

Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD

4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis

4.3 Market News and Trend

4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.3.2 New Product Launch

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

5.2.1 Market in Ethylbenzene Dehydrogenation Method

5.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ethylbenzene Dehydrogenation Method, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ethylbenzene Dehydrogenation Method, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.1.2 Situation & Development

5.2.2 Market in Ethylbenzene Oxidation Method

5.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ethylbenzene Oxidation Method, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ethylbenzene Oxidation Method, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.2.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2 Segment Subdivision

6.2.1 Market in Synthetic Resin

6.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Synthetic Resin, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Synthetic Resin, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.1.2 Situation & Development

6.2.2 Market in Ion Exchange Resin

6.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ion Exchange Resin, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ion Exchange Resin, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.2.2 Situation & Development

6.2.3 Market in Synthetic Rubber

6.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Synthetic Rubber, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Synthetic Rubber, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.3.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

7.1 Regional Forecast

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2 Consumption Forecast

7.2.1 Product Type Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2.2 End-Use Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.3 Investment Trend

7.4 Consumption Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

8.1 Price and Cost

8.1.1 Price

8.1.2 Cost

Figure Cost Component Ratio

8.2 Channel Segment

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Investment Environment

9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Styrene Monomer (SM) Industry

9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels

9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition

9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

”