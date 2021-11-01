This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Sewing Thread in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K T)

Global top five Synthetic Sewing Thread companies in 2020 (%)

The global Synthetic Sewing Thread market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Synthetic Sewing Thread manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K T)

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polyester

Nylon

Vinylon

Acrylic

Others

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K T)

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial

Home

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K T)

Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Sewing Thread revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Sewing Thread revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Sewing Thread sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K T)

Key companies Synthetic Sewing Thread sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coatsindustrial

A&E

AMANN

Superior Threads

Onuki Limited

3M

Coats

FUJIX

Durak

Cansew

Threads (India) Limited

RIO

Hujianggroup

Ningbo Veken

Hmei Thread

Huarui (China)

Ningbo MH Group

Yiwu Mingrong Xianye

Sujata Synthetics Ltd

Shun Mark

Taizhou Gingko Weav

Innovation (Zhangjiagang) Sewing Thread Co. Ltd

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Synthetic Sewing Thread Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Synthetic Sewing Thread Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Synthetic Sewing Thread Industry Value Chain

10.2 Synthetic Sewing Thread Upstream Market

10.3 Synthetic Sewing Thread Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Synthetic Sewing Thread Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Synthetic Sewing Thread in Global Market

Table 2. Top Synthetic Sewing Thread Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Sales by Companies, (K T), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Synthetic Sewing Thread Price (2016-2021) & (USD/T)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Synthetic Sewing Thread Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Sewing Thread Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Sewing Thread Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Sales (K T), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Sales (K T), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Sales (K T), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Sales (K T), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Sales (K T), 2016-2021 continued…

