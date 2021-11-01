Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market 2021 Key Vendors Jacuzzi, Masco, Aquavia, Cal Spas, Jaquar, Dimension One Spas, Sundance Spas, Bullfrog Spas, Novellini, Mexda, Saratoga, Mona Lisa, Guangzhou J&J, Hoesch Design, Teuco, Wisemaker, Newtaihe, Blue Falls, Peips, ThermoSpas, Glass 1989, Gruppo Treesse, Spa Crest, Diamond Spas, VitrA
This report contains market size and forecasts of Built-in Hot-Tubs in global, including the following market information:
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Built-in Hot-Tubs companies in 2020 (%)
The global Built-in Hot-Tubs market was valued at 1728.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1735.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Built-in Hot-Tubs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Small Hot Tub
Medium Hot Tub
Large Hot Tub
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Built-in Hot-Tubs revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Built-in Hot-Tubs revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Built-in Hot-Tubs sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Built-in Hot-Tubs sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jacuzzi
Masco
Aquavia
Cal Spas
Jaquar
Dimension One Spas
Sundance Spas
Bullfrog Spas
Novellini
Mexda
Saratoga
Mona Lisa
Guangzhou J&J
Hoesch Design
Teuco
Wisemaker
Newtaihe
Blue Falls
Peips
ThermoSpas
Glass 1989
Gruppo Treesse
Spa Crest
Diamond Spas
VitrA
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Built-in Hot-Tubs Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Built-in Hot-Tubs Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Built-in Hot-Tubs Industry Value Chain
10.2 Built-in Hot-Tubs Upstream Market
10.3 Built-in Hot-Tubs Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Built-in Hot-Tubs Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Built-in Hot-Tubs in Global Market
Table 2. Top Built-in Hot-Tubs Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Built-in Hot-Tubs Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Built-in Hot-Tubs Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Built-in Hot-Tubs Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Built-in Hot-Tubs Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Built-in Hot-Tubs Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
