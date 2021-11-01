Global Medical Catheters Market 2021 Key Factors Teleflex, Edwards Lifesciences, Coloplast, B. Braun, BD, TuoRen, Smith Medical, Baihe Medical, Cook Medical, WellLead, Sewoon Medical, Medtronic, Lepu Medical, SCW MEDICATH, Medi-Globe
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Catheters in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Catheters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Medical Catheters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Units)
Global top five Medical Catheters companies in 2020 (%)
The global Medical Catheters market was valued at 26910 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 33280 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Medical Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Catheters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Medical Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Cardiovascular Catheters
Neurovascular Catheters
Intravenous Catheters
Urology Catheters
Others
Global Medical Catheters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Medical Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Hospitals
Clinic
Others
Global Medical Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Medical Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Catheters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Catheters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Medical Catheters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Units)
Key companies Medical Catheters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Teleflex
Edwards Lifesciences
Coloplast
B. Braun
BD
TuoRen
Smith Medical
Baihe Medical
Cook Medical
WellLead
Sewoon Medical
Medtronic
Lepu Medical
SCW MEDICATH
Medi-Globe
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Medical Catheters Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Medical Catheters Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Medical Catheters Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Medical Catheters Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Medical Catheters Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Medical Catheters Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Medical Catheters Industry Value Chain
10.2 Medical Catheters Upstream Market
10.3 Medical Catheters Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Medical Catheters Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Medical Catheters in Global Market
Table 2. Top Medical Catheters Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Medical Catheters Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Medical Catheters Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Medical Catheters Sales by Companies, (Million Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Medical Catheters Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Medical Catheters Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Medical Catheters Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Medical Catheters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Catheters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Medical Catheters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Medical Catheters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Medical Catheters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Medical Catheters Sales (Million Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Medical Catheters Sales (Million Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Medical Catheters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Medical Catheters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Medical Catheters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Medical Catheters Sales (Million Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Medical Catheters Sales (Million Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Medical Catheters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Medical Catheters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Medical Catheters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Medical Catheters Sales (Million Units), 2016-2021 continued…
