Global RFID Reader Market 2021 Future Trends Honeywell, Datalogic, Zebra, Impinj, Fieg Electronics, Unitech, ThingMagic, TSL, Alien Technology, Mojix, AWID, Cipher Lab, Invengo Technology, Sense Technology, Chafon group, CSL, Chinareader

This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Reader in global, including the following market information:

Global RFID Reader Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global RFID Reader Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five RFID Reader companies in 2020 (%)

The global RFID Reader market was valued at 2362 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3998.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the RFID Reader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RFID Reader Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader

Global RFID Reader Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Global RFID Reader Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RFID Reader revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RFID Reader revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies RFID Reader sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies RFID Reader sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

Fieg Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

TSL

Alien Technology

Mojix

AWID

Cipher Lab

Invengo Technology

Sense Technology

Chafon group

CSL

Chinareader

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global RFID Reader Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global RFID Reader Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global RFID Reader Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 RFID Reader Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global RFID Reader Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: RFID Reader Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 RFID Reader Industry Value Chain

10.2 RFID Reader Upstream Market

10.3 RFID Reader Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 RFID Reader Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of RFID Reader in Global Market

Table 2. Top RFID Reader Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global RFID Reader Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global RFID Reader Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global RFID Reader Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global RFID Reader Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers RFID Reader Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers RFID Reader Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 RFID Reader Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Reader Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global RFID Reader Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global RFID Reader Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global RFID Reader Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global RFID Reader Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global RFID Reader Sales (K Units), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global RFID Reader Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global RFID Reader Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global RFID Reader Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global RFID Reader Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global RFID Reader Sales (K Units), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global RFID Reader Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global RFID Reader Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global RFID Reader Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global RFID Reader Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…

