This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Equipment in global, including the following market information:, Global Welding Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Welding Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units), Global top five Welding Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Welding Equipment market was valued at 11810 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14140 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Welding Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Welding Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Welding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Arc Welding, Electrogas/Electroslag Welding, Friction Welding, Laser & Electron-Beam Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Others

Global Welding Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Welding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Construction, Automotive, Heavy Equipment, Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments, Energy and Chemical, Other Transport, Other

Global Welding Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Welding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Welding Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Welding Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Welding Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units), Key companies Welding Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Colfax, Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works, Daihen, Kobe Steel, Panasonic Welding Systems, Obara, Stanley Black & Decker, Fronius International, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik, Hugong, Jasic Technology, EWM, Kende, Kemppi, Riland, Hutong, Aotai Electric, Denyo, Nimak, Arc Machines, Telwin, Beijing Time Technologies, Kaierda, CEA Weld, Aitel Welder,

