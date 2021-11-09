Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Research with COVID-19 – Gurit Holdings, Tencate Company, PRF Composite Materials, Hexcel Corporation Company, SGL Group Company, Cytec Industries, Porcher Industries, Teijin Limited

(India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Glass Fiber Prepreg Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Prepreg in global, including the following market information:, Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm), Global top five Glass Fiber Prepreg companies in 2020 (%)

The global Glass Fiber Prepreg market was valued at 2248 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2574.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Glass Fiber Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm), Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Epoxy Resin System, Phenolic Resin System, Others

Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm), Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Aerospace, Automative, Energy, Sports Gooding, Others

Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm), Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Glass Fiber Prepreg revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Glass Fiber Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Glass Fiber Prepreg sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm), Key companies Glass Fiber Prepreg sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Gurit Holdings, Tencate Company, PRF Composite Materials, Hexcel Corporation Company, SGL Group Company, Cytec Industries, Porcher Industries, Teijin Limited,

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Glass Fiber Prepreg Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Glass Fiber Prepreg Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Glass Fiber Prepreg Industry Value Chain

10.2 Glass Fiber Prepreg Upstream Market

10.3 Glass Fiber Prepreg Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Glass Fiber Prepreg Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Glass Fiber Prepreg in Global Market

Table 2. Top Glass Fiber Prepreg Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Companies, (K sqm), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Glass Fiber Prepreg Price (2016-2021) & (USD/sqm)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Glass Fiber Prepreg Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Prepreg Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales (K sqm), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales (K sqm), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales (K sqm), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales (K sqm), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales (K sqm), 2016-2021 continued…

