This report contains market size and forecasts of Valves in global, including the following market information:, Global Valves Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Valves Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units), Global top five Valves companies in 2020 (%)

The global Valves market was valued at 63020 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 66470 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Valves Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Gate Valves, Control Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valve, Others

Global Valves Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Oil & Gas or Energy, Water Treatment, Chemical, Steel, Others

Global Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Valves revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Valves revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Valves sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units), Key companies Valves sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Johnson Controls, Emerson, Flowserve, Kitz Group, Cameron, IMI, Crane Company, Metso, Circor Energy, KSB Group, Pentair, Watts, Velan, SWI Valve, Neway, Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve, Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve, CNNC Sufa Technology Industry, Jiangsu Shentong Valve, Beijing Valve General Factory, Shandong Yidu Valve Group, Dazhong Valve Group, SHK Valve Group, Dalian DV Valve,

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Valves Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Valves Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Valves Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Valves Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Valves Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Valves Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Valves Industry Value Chain



10.2 Valves Upstream Market



10.3 Valves Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Valves Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer





List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Valves in Global Market



Table 2. Top Valves Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Valves Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Valves Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Valves Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Valves Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Valves Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Valves Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Valves Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valves Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Valves Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Valves Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Valves Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Valves Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Valves Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Valves Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Valves Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Valves Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

continued…

