(India, Maharashtra, Pune) Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) in Global, including the following market information:, Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market was valued at 942.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1450.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cameras, Hardware, Software& Services

China Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), China Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Traffic Management& Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Car Park Management

Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions), Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Total Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Total Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:, Neology, Siemens, Elsag, Kapsch TrafficCom, ARH, Genetec, Bosch Security Systems, NDI Recognition Systems, Tattile, Arvoo Imaging Products, Shenzhen AnShiBao, Petards Group, Digital Recognition Systems, CA Traffic, Clearview Communications, GeoVision, NEXCOM, HTS, TagMaster, ParkingEye Limited, AlertSystems, MAV Systems,

