Global Cycling Helmet Market Research with COVID-19 – Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cycling Helmet in global, including the following market information:, Global Cycling Helmet Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Cycling Helmet Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units), Global top five Cycling Helmet companies in 2020 (%)

The global Cycling Helmet market was valued at 686.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 763.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Cycling Helmet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Cycling Helmet Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), MTB Helmets, Road Helmets, Recreational Helmets

Global Cycling Helmet Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Commuter & Recreation, Sport Games

Global Cycling Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units), Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Cycling Helmet revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Cycling Helmet revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Cycling Helmet sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units), Key companies Cycling Helmet sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ,

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Cycling Helmet Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Cycling Helmet Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Cycling Helmet Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Cycling Helmet Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Cycling Helmet Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Cycling Helmet Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Cycling Helmet Industry Value Chain



10.2 Cycling Helmet Upstream Market



10.3 Cycling Helmet Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Cycling Helmet Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer





List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Cycling Helmet in Global Market



Table 2. Top Cycling Helmet Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Cycling Helmet Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Cycling Helmet Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Cycling Helmet Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Cycling Helmet Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cycling Helmet Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Cycling Helmet Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Cycling Helmet Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cycling Helmet Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Cycling Helmet Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Cycling Helmet Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Cycling Helmet Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Cycling Helmet Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Cycling Helmet Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Cycling Helmet Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Cycling Helmet Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Cycling Helmet Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

continued…

