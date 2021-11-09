Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | Asahi Calpis Wellness, JBS United, Adisseo (Novozymes), Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Baolai-leelai, Evonik Industries AG, Chr. Hansen, Biomin Holding GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lallemand, Kemin Industries, Nutraferma, Novus International, Bentoli, Bio-Vet, Biowish Technologies
Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Direct-Fed Microbials Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-Fed Microbials in Global, including the following market information:, Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Direct-Fed Microbials market was valued at 1245.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1679.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Direct-Fed Microbials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:, Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Viable Bacteria 1000 million CFU/g, Viable Bacteria 1000-5000 million CFU/g, Viable Bacteria 5000 million CFU/g
China Direct-Fed Microbials Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), China Direct-Fed Microbials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Others
Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions), Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,
Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Total Direct-Fed Microbials Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Total Direct-Fed Microbials Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:, Asahi Calpis Wellness, JBS United, Adisseo (Novozymes), Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Baolai-leelai, Evonik Industries AG, Chr. Hansen, Biomin Holding GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lallemand, Kemin Industries, Nutraferma, Novus International, Bentoli, Bio-Vet, Biowish Technologies,
