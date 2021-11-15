Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes.

The global L-Menthol size is estimated to be USD 1122.1 million in 2026 from USD 910.6 million in 2020. The global L-Menthol market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% for 2021 to 2026.

The global L-Menthol average cost is influenced by the global trend. The average cost will be in increasing trend if the price of raw materials rises.Asia Pacific is the largest region of L-Menthol in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.

India, China, Germany, etc. are now the key developers of L-Menthol. There are a few vendors developing Synthetic Type L-Menthol, such as BASF, Symrise AG, Takasago.

Agson Global, BASF, Takasago, Symrise AG, Nantong Menthol Factory, etc. are the key suppliers in the global L-Menthol market. Top 5 took up more than 40% of the global market in 2020. Agson Global, BASF, Takasago etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Because of COVID-19, the global L-Menthol market suffer a rapid decline, both in the sales volume and price, in 2021, India suffer a second wave outbreaks, till now, the global supply is still relatively stable, and prices have risen slightly.

