A Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) is the access point for individuals (subscribers) to connect to the broadband network. The BNG aggregates traffic from many subscribers and routes it to the network of the service provider. Once connected, a subscriber can access the broadband services delivered by their provider. BNGs also enable service providers to authenticate and authorize users to establish and manage subscriber sessions, and ensure users receive the appropriate services.

The global Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) size is estimated to be USD 1485.8 million in 2026 from USD 767.6 million in 2020. And the global Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% for 2021 to 2026.

At present, the major players of Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) in the world include: Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Casa Systems, Benu Networks, netElastic, Waystream AB and Sanctum Networks, among which Cisco Systems is the world’s largest Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) manufacturer.

There are two mainly types of Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), including Traditional BNG and vBNG. Virtual broadband network gateways (vBNGs) are an important type of broadband wired networks, which will be just as important in new 5G networks as they start scaling to support expected high user demand. By processing packets and applying policies at the edge of the network, the vBNG grooms data flows at a very early point in the network. vBNGs need a lot of compute power and benefit from being customized to a communication service provider’s (CommSP) particular network. CommSPs are experiencing significant increases in their data traffic, reflecting both the growth in the number of connected devices on the network and new, data-centric services. This increase is impacting fiber to the home (FTTH) networks, and CommSPs are expanding the footprint of their fiber networks and upgrading legacy networks to address the demand. 5G will accelerate both trends as it delivers more bandwidth for video consumption and cloud computing usage by consumers and businesses, and more network connectivity for IoT sensors, automobiles, and other connected devices.

The quarantine policy of COVID-19 pandemic increases internet usage, which in turn promotes the development of the Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) market to a certain extent.

What can we bring to our customers?

v＊Improve efficiency

Analysis of upstream and downstream market opportunities to help enterprises to seek a breakthrough in efficiency

v＊ Market insight

Historical data and forecast data layout, grasp the market trends

v＊Grasp the policy

Policies lead the development of the industry and boost the market layout of enterprises

v＊ Risk aversion

SWOT analysis of competitors, cost and profit analysis and potential industry turnover analysis

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/546630/broadband-network-gateway-bng

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG