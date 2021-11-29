The Global Chip Handler in Semiconductor Size is Estimated to be USD 865 Million in 2026

Chip Handler in Semiconductors are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE → ITA → DUT (package) ← Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour. Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results. Note: ATE: Automatic Test Equipment; ITA: Interface Test Adapter; DUT: Device Under Test.

The global Chip Handler in Semiconductor size is estimated to be USD 865 million in 2026 from USD 737.8 million in 2020. And the global Chip Handler in Semiconductor market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% for the next five years.

An important trend which is spurring market growth is the emergence of strip testing. Integrated device manufacturers and subcontractors use test-in-strip technology to cut down on costs. This technology helps testers to handle multiple small ICs at the same time, test over 100 in parallel while reducing bottlenecks. Unlike gravity, pick-and-place, and turret type handlers, strip test handlers can handle IC chips with 0.3mm x 0.6mm dimensions and can test more than 100 devices in parallel without jams.

The OSAT segment is the largest of the chip handler market and is expected to garner close to 63% of market share by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the semiconductor industry and rising costs of packaging and testing equipment will create a high demand for automated test equipment along with chip handlers from these OSATs. They are also investing in precision and high-speed IC test handlers so that they can speed up production and deliver high-performance products to market faster.

