In 2026,the Global Metamaterials Size is Estimated to be USD 3560.3 Million

Metamaterials are artificially crafted composite materials that derive their properties from internal microstructure, rather than chemical composition found in natural materials.

The global Metamaterials size is estimated to be USD 3560.3 million in 2026 from USD 619.1 million in 2020. And the global Metamaterials market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54.9% for 2021 to 2026.

One of the major factors driving the use of metamaterials is increasing R&D activities for various applications in the aerospace and defence, telecommunication, and consumer electronics end-user industries, among others. Increasing wireless mobile communication and antenna applications are also driving the market at a faster pace.

Among the applications of metamaterials, the Military, aerospace and defence segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the metamaterial market in 2021 in terms of value. The communication antenna segment is estimated to grow at a higher speed from 2021 to 2026 in terms of value. Increasing demand for communication antennas for applications such as satellite communication, Wi-Fi routers, radar communication, and 5G communications is the major factor fueling the growth of the metamaterial market for communication antenna and radar application.

North America dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption in 2020. Major players in the metamaterial market have adopted agreement, partnership, and product launch as their key development strategies. Important players operating in the market include Kuangchi Science, MetaShield LLC., Kymeta, Metaboards Limited, Xi’an Tianhe, Metamagnetics, Metamaterial Inc., Applied Metamaterials.

