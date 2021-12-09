North American Leisure Boats Account for 56% of the Sales Market Share in 2020

Leisure Boats (or pleasure boat) is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sports recreation. Such watercraft is divided into two main categories: motorboats and Sailboats There are also rowboats and canoes.



In this report, the sales market for leisure boats was divided into five geographic regions. North America occupied the largest sales market share with 56% in 2020. It is followed by Europe.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the awareness of sea leisure. This can primarily be attributed to the considerable China market, which contributes significantly to global volume as well as revenue generation.

The consumption of leisure boats is related to global economy. As there will always be some uncertainty in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of the leisure boats industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of leisure boats is still promising.

On the basis of product type, Motorboats segment is projected to account for the largest consumption value market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 89% share in 2020 in terms of consumption value.

