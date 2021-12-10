For 2021 to 2026,the Global Biopesticide Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.9%

Biopesticides are made of living things, come from living things, or they are found in nature. Biopesticides are generally less toxic than chemical pesticides, often target-specific, have little or no residual effects and have acceptability for use in organic farming.

The global Biopesticide size is estimated to be USD 6724.5 million in 2026 from USD 4444 million in 2020. And the global Biopesticide market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% for 2021 to 2026.

With the increasing awareness of eco-friendly inputs and the application of integrated pest control methods in the field of plant protection, there will be major opportunities for the development of biological pesticides in the agricultural input industry. Recently, many new biological pesticide product certifications are added every year.

The global biopesticide market is highly fragmented. There are hundreds of manufacturers in the global biopesticide industry. The leading manufacturers include Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert and Syngenta, etc. Additionally, there are multiple acquisition activities in the biopesticide market.

Affected by the epidemic in 2021, pesticide export trade will decrease to a certain extent, and global market supply will be tight. With the gradual progress of the resumption of work and production of pesticide companies, it is possible to meet domestic demand. However, exports of pesticide products are blocked, foreign trade costs increase, and export prices may rise.

