For 2021 to 2026,the Global Occupational Medicine Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 1.9%

Occupational Medicine is a concept of providing medical assistance and other healthcare services to the workers or employees focused on prevention, assessment, treatment and resolution of health conditions caused by the workplace environment.

The global Occupational Medicine size is estimated to be USD 15970 million in 2026 from USD 14810 million in 2020.And the global Occupational Medicine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% for 2021 to 2026.

The classification of Occupational Medicine includes Work Induced Stress, Asbestosis, Hearing Loss due to Noise, Work-related Backache and Other, and the sale proportion of Asbestosis in 2020 is about 25%.

Occupational Medicine is widely service for Petroleum & Mining, Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Transportation, etc. The most proportion of Occupational Medicine is services for Petroleum & Mining industry and the proportion in 2020 is 31.71%.

Market competition is intense. Concentra, HCA Healthcare, Occucare International, Medigold Health, Medcor, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

