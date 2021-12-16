In 2026,the Global Off Price Retail Size is Estimated to be USD 334730 Million

Brands have excess inventory that they are unable to sell at full-price (or even at a slight discount) in stores, and in order to have proper cash flow and be successful in business, they have to find a way to sell this inventory. They typically look to off-price retailers to purchase their product at 40-60% off of the wholesale price, usually taking whatever they can get for their unwanted goods. Excess inventory can occur for many reasons, such as cancelled orders, off-season product, overproduction, manufacturing errors, among other things. It is inevitable in the retail industry.

The global Off Price Retail size is estimated to be USD 334730 million in 2026 from USD 242910 million in 2020. And the global Off Price Retail market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% for 2021 to 2026.

Because off-price retailers buy products at such a low price, they can still turn a profit by selling it to consumers at significantly lower prices than those found in boutiques, department stores, and other full-price retailers.

Off-price is becoming an increasingly bright spot for industries. As more and more customers come to favor off-price, here are some industries that are benefiting the most: Retail Apparel and Footwear, Home Fashion, Jewelry and Accessories.

At present, Off-price’s sales channels are still dominated by offline sales. In 2020, online sales will only account for 4.15% of the market share. However, with the development of e-commerce and the demand for contactless shopping, we expect to be online in the next few years. The proportion of sales will gradually increase.

