In 2026,the Global Tokenization Size is Estimated to be USD 1545.5 Million

Tokenization is the process of turning a sensitive data, such as an account number, into a random string of characters called a “token” that has no sensitive data if breached. Tokens are then sent to an organization’s internal systems for use, serve as reference to the original data, and cannot be used to guess those values.

The global Tokenization size is estimated to be USD 1545.5 million in 2026 from USD 966.9 million in 2020. And the global Tokenization market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% for 2021 to 2026.

USA is now the key providers of Tokenization. The market concentration is unbalanced in this market. Some players do the business on Tokenization both in the software/service and hardware, but this report only cover the software/service product market, because the hardware usually cannot used only by tokenization.

Visa (CyberSource), American Express, Lookout (CipherCloud), Thales, Protegrity etc. are the key suppliers in the global Tokenization market. Top 5 took up about 43% of the global market in 2020. The market has many small and new players, so the market concentration is very unbalanced.

