The Global Crawler Carriers Size is Estimated to be USD 1007.4 Million in 2026

Crawler Carriers, also called crawler dumpers, are a product of heavy-duty construction and are designed to show off their high usability and functionality even in adverse working conditions. They are put to outstanding use in the pipeline industry, construction and utility industries as well as in mining and drilling industry.

The global Crawler Carriers size is estimated to be USD 1007.4 million in 2026 from USD 847.9 million in 2020. And the global Crawler Carriers market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% for 2021 to 2026.

The Crawler Carriers industry can be broken down into several segments, Max. Load Capacity Below 5t, Max. Load Capacity 5-10t, etc.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest sales share of the Crawler Carriers market in 2020. The region is characterized by the presence of a large number of service providers, especially in the Japan. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

At present, the major players of Crawler Carriers in the world include: Kubota, Takeuchi, Yanmar, KATO WORKS, Prinoth Corporate, Morooka, Jikai Equipment Manufacturing and Terramac, among which Kubota is the world’s largest Crawler Carriers manufacturer, its market share is about 31.28% in 2020. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

